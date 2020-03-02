10 Hastings town centre streets with the most reports of violent and sexual offences

The 10 Hastings town centre streets with the most reports of violent and sexual offences

These are the Hastings town centre streets with the most violent and sexual offences recorded by Sussex Police.

The figures from December 2019 (the most recent available) show the total recorded reports of violent and sexual offences was 73. The information has been published on the police.uk website.  All pictures: Google Maps.

On or near Robertson Passage, 8 reports of violent and sexual offences.
On or near Robertson Passage, 8 reports of violent and sexual offences.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
On or near Havelock Road, 5 reports of violent and sexual offences.
On or near Havelock Road, 5 reports of violent and sexual offences.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
On or near Cambridge Road, 6 reports of violent and sexual offences.
On or near Cambridge Road, 6 reports of violent and sexual offences.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
On or near Middle Street, 4 �reports of violent and sexual offences.
On or near Middle Street, 4 �reports of violent and sexual offences.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3