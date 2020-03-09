The 9 Bexhill town centre streets with the most reports of violent and sexual offences
These are the Bexhill town centre streets with the most violent and sexual offences recorded by Sussex Police.
The figures for January 2019 (the most recent available) show the total recorded reports of violent and sexual offences was 41. The information has been published on the police.uk website. All pictures: Google Maps. See also: The 10 Hastings town centre streets with the most reports of violent and sexual offences
On or near Station Road, 4 reports of violent and sexual offences
On or near London Road, 4 reports of violent and sexual offences.
On or near parking area, Eversley Road, 3 reports of violent and sexual offences.
On or near Buckhurst Place, 2 reports of violent and sexual offences
