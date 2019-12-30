Thieves steal two Vespa scooters from Hastings Motorcycle Centre

Thieves broke into Hastings Motorcycle Centre in Old London Road, Ore, during the early hours of Sunday morning and stole two motor scooters.

Taken were a Piaggo Vespa 125 (registration RV17FWH) and a Piaggo Vespa 300 (registration AJ18HAO).

Stolen Scooter 2 SUS-191230-115232001

The break-in at the showroom took place at around 2.30am on Sunday December 29.

Hastings Motorcycle Centre is asking people to share the information and be aware. If anyone has any information they should contact Sussex Police and email Hastings Motorcycle Centre via billysutton@btconnect.com.

