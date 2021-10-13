This is why police were in Priory Road, Hastings, today

Seven officers executed a search warrant on the home in Priory Road on Wednesday morning (October 13) after suspicions people were selling class A drugs from the property, police said.

One officer rammed the front door with what police nickname the “big red key” - a cylindrical steel ram with handles.

Another officer covered the back garden as there were fears occupants might try to flee the property.

Police carried out the raid in Hastings today

The suspects were not at home and there was no-one else inside the house, police said.

Officers searched the inside, but no drugs were found.

The operation was carried out by the Hailsham-based East Sussex Neighbourhood Enforcement Team, which helps to support local neighbourhood policing in Hastings.