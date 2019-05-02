Thousands of bikers heading to Hastings over the bank holiday weekend

Hastings seafront will be a sea of gleaming motorcyles on bank holiday Monday when the annual Mayday Run takes place.

The event is now in its 41st year and from small beginnings, now claims to be Britain’s biggest free to attend motorcycle festival.

People will be able to admire a stunning array of machines as they park-up along the seafront.

Bike1066 will have over 70 traders and exhibitors in two trading areas. Traders all around the Pelham car park area will be representing all the top motorcycle manufacturers and lots of special show offer kit will be available.

A massive 20 metre square screen, in Hastings Town Centre, will show live coverage of the British Superbike Racing from Oulton Park.

For more details visit the website www.bike1066.com.

See also: Hastings Jack in the Green - everything you need to know

See also: Hastings woman guilty of being drunk in charge of a young child