Thousands of people across East Sussex take heroin and crack cocaine, ‘alarming’ new figures reveal

More than 2,000 people in East Sussex are users of heroin and crack cocaine, according to newly-released figures.

A report by Public Health England and presented by UK Addiction Treatment (UKAT) has revealed there are 2,140 crack and opiate users in the county between the ages of 15 and 64.

This is compared with Brighton and Hove, which has 2,065, while West Sussex has 2,695.

The data is based on users in the south east identified between March 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017.

The number of young people across the region – 3,600 – is of particular concern to the charity UKAT.

CEO and former addict Eytan Alexander said, “This data shows an alarming number of teenagers and young adults are addicted to these incredibly potent substances.

“They’re seeking the feeling of euphoria at pocket money prices – crack rocks can be purchased for as little as a fiver with dealers available any time of day at the click of a button.

“Teenagers misusing drugs at such an early age will not only suffer with the physical effects of the drugs, but they could impact their education, overall achievement in life and expose them to a criminal environment at a young age.

“The impact in later life has a knock-on effect on their family, children, spouses as well as their own personal health, which will deteriorate at a much faster pace if drug use continues, and for some, will prove fatal.”

Find out more about UKAT at www.ukat.co.uk/

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this piece, Talk to Frank could be able to help. Visit www.talktofrank.com/ or call 0300 1236600.