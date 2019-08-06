Three arrested after high-value masked robbery in Etchingham

Detectives investigating a high value robbery at a house in Etchingham, in which the occupants were bound on the floor using cable ties, have arrested three people.

Masked men are reported to have forced their way into a house in Fontridge Lane, Etchingham, shortly after 9.15pm on Monday, April 29.

Police said the two occupants of the house – a man and a woman – were alerted to the disturbance at the back door and challenged the intruders.

The man was punched in the face and both occupants were bound on the floor using cable ties, police said.

A search of the property was made and the offenders got away with jewellery including watches, bracelets and necklaces – with a total valuation into the high hundreds of thousands of pounds – and approximately £20,000 in cash.

The intruders also stole a black Range Rover from the address, which was found burnt out shortly afterwards in nearby Church Lane.

A police spokesman said: “Following enquiries, a 56-year-old man from Tonbridge in Kent was arrested on suspicion of robbery; a 28-year-old man from Dartford in Kent was arrested on suspicion of robbery; and a 30-year-old man from West Malling in Kent was arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and attempt to possess a Class B drug (cannabis).

“All suspects have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact police online or call 101, quoting Operation Peartree.

