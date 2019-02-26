Three men attack 39-year-old in St Leonards

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 39-year-old man was assaulted in St Leonards.

Police said the man was attacked by three other men in London Road, St Leonards.

He was struck about the head and face, causing injuries which required treatment at Conquest Hospital, according to police.

Police said the attack occurred shortly before 5.30pm on Thursday (February 21) near the Boots and Co-Op stores in London Road. The area was busy with traffic and pedestrians at the time, police added.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may have relevant mobile phone images or dash-cam footage of the incident.

“They are asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 0959 of 21/02.

“Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers or call the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

