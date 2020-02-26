Two arrested after police pursuit through St Leonards

A man and a woman have been arrested in St Leonards after they collided with a police car and fled the scene.

PC David Upjohn and PC Graham Fox supported local prevention officers who sighted a suspected stolen vehicle at about 4pm on Saturday (February 22).

Police stock image

The vehicle failed to stop on Gillsmans Hill, colliding with the police vehicle they were in, according to police.

After a pursuit, the vehicle was abandoned on a nearby industrial estate, with both the driver and passenger fleeing on foot. Both were detained and arrested by officers, police said.

A police spokesman said: “A 52-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary and being carried in a vehicle taken without the owner’s consent. She was released under investigation.

“Lee Ripley, aged 30, of no fixed address was arrested, charged and remanded with one count of attempted burglary, shoplifting offences, driving without a license, driving without insurance and taking without consent.

“He pleaded guilty to all charges except for attempted burglary and will attend Lewes Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on March 23. He will be sentenced for the offences he pleaded guilty to on that day.”