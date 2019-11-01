Two men arrested on suspicion of rape at Bexhill station

Two men have been arrested following a report of a rape at Bexhill railway station, British Transport Police have confirmed.

The incident happened at approximately 12am this morning (Friday, November 1).

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape at Bexhill station

The men remain in custody, police said.

Officers will remain at the scene today carrying out further enquiries.

They would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence, or who was in the area at the time and heard or saw something suspicious.

British Transport Police can be contacted by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. In both cases, quote reference number 84 of 01/11/19.

DCI Sam Blackburn, of the British Transport Police, said: “Officers were at the scene and had two in custody soon after the offence was reported.

“The victim is now being supported by specialist officers, and we’ve tasked units to the area to further investigate the incident.

“If you have any information that can assist, please get in touch.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were called to the scene at 12.05am on Friday (November 1).

He said officers were responding to reports of a screaming woman who sounded like she was distressed.

Officers will remain on scene ‘guarding the area’, the spokesman added.