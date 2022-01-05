Two men injured in assault in Hastings town centre

Both men were taken to hospital after they were believed to have been attacked by a group of people between Bar Moda and Caffé Nero, on Queens Road, at around 10pm on Monday, December 27.

One of the victims suffered serious injuries requiring further treatment. The second victim has been discharged from hospital.

Police are investigating the assault in Queens Road, Hastings