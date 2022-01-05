Two men injured in assault in Hastings town centre
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men suffered facial injuries in an assault in Hastings town centre.
Both men were taken to hospital after they were believed to have been attacked by a group of people between Bar Moda and Caffé Nero, on Queens Road, at around 10pm on Monday, December 27.
One of the victims suffered serious injuries requiring further treatment. The second victim has been discharged from hospital.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers investigating the assault are keen to speak to any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1091 of 27/12. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”