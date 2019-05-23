Two sheep and six lambs killed by dogs in Rother

Two sheep and at least six lambs have been killed by dogs in Rother.

A brown lurcher dog is reported to have killed two adult sheep and four lambs in Mountfield, near to Battle, according to the latestt Sussex Country Watch Bulletin.

The dog was later caught and police enquiries are ongoing, confirmed the bulletin.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting reference 0495 of 13/05.

At least two lambs were killed by a dog on a farm in Buckholt Lane, Sidley, according to the bulletin.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Contact police quoting reference 0825 of 16/05 with information.

