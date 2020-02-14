Two St Leonards men disqualified for drink-driving

Two men from St Leonards have been banned from driving after being caught during Sussex Police’s crackdown on drink-drivers.

Steven Curtis, 37, a chef, of St Helens Road, Hastings, was arrested in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on December 23, and charged with driving with 51mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and driving with no insurance, according to police.

Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 29, he was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was also ordered to pay a £460 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

David Tortello, 59, a driver, of no fixed address, was arrested in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on December 26 and charged with driving with 95mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, police added.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 29, he was disqualified from driving for 36 months and given a nine-month community order. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

Curtis and Tortello are among 41 motorists who have so far been convicted as part of Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

The campaign – set by the National Police Chief’s Council – ran from December 18 to January 1 inclusive, and led to a total of 110 arrests in Sussex.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Details of people convicted as part of the campaign will be published on our website.

“If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following: killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else; a minimum 12 month ban; an unlimited fine; a possible prison sentence; a criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment; an increase in your car insurance costs; trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.”