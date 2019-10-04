Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in East Sussex

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl have been arrested as police investigate a stabbing near Eastbourne seafront yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

An air ambulance joined other emergency services including firearms officers on a beach off Royal Parade, near The Redoubt, after the incident at around 4pm.

Police said officers were called to Cambridge Road after reports an 18-year-oldman had suffered several stab wounds yesterday afternoon. Photo: Dan Jessup

Police said officers were called to Cambridge Road after reports a man had suffered several stab wounds. Read more here

Providing an update this morning (Friday), Sussex Police said two people have been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of the 18-year-old local man.

A spokesman said: "Both suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, both from Eastbourne, are currently in custody as officers continue to investigate the incident.

"The victim was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, and though later allowed home, was due to return today for surgery. His injuries are not considered life-threatening."

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information concerning the incident is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting Operation Redvale.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by telephone 0800 555 111.

See also: Pictures as emergency incident unfolds on Eastbourne seafront



Mayhem continues after man stabbed near Eastbourne seafront