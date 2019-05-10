Unregistered Eastbourne area driving instructor charged for lessons

A Pevensey man charged for driving lessons even though he was not a registered instructor according to a court document.

Terence Bullen, 62, of Springfield Close, Westham, Pevensey, admitted to 15 offences of giving paid driving instruction when he was not named in the register of approved instructors.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

The offences took place in September last year. He was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £300 in costs.

