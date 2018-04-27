UPDATE: Man released under investigation after Hastings stabbing

A 48-year-old man who was arrested after another man suffered stab wounds to his stomach has been released under investigation, according to Sussex Police.

The man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after police were called to Harvey Close, St Leonards, at 9.18pm on Thursday, April 19.

The victim, a 53-year-old man living there, had sustained a stab wound to his stomach, police said.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, where his condition was described as stable and not life threatening by Sussex Police on Friday, April 20.

A Sussex Police spokesman said a knife was found at the scene.

The 48-year-old man was arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm later the same evening (April 19).

He was taken into custody for interview and further enquiries before being released under investigation, police said.

