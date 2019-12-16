Vandals destroy disabled toilet at Battle recreation ground

The disabled toilet at a recreation ground in Battle will be closed for some time after being targeted by ‘mindless’ vandals.

Battle Town Council said it was frustrated to report the ‘further incidence of criminal damage’ at the recreation ground.

It said the damage is extensive and will result in the site being closed for some time to enable repairs to be carried out.

The council said: “This comes at a time when the council is working hard to ensure that there is no increase in its share of the council tax for 2020/21.

“Mindless vandalism such as this is at a cost to residents.”

Chairman of council, councillor Glenna Favell said: “I am extremely saddened by this incident and cannot understand how the malicious destruction of the accessible toilet gave satisfaction to this small group of youths.

“The town council has been working hard for several years to provide a greater range of free leisure facilities at the Rec (recreation ground) and such actions are very demoralising.

“Due to the contractors’ schedule, it is clear when the vandalism was carried out.

“There is good CCTV coverage of the area and images of the probable offenders have been sent to the police and the local secondary schools to try and identify the youth responsible for this wilful damage.”