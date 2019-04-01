Vans stolen from Northiam yard

Police are appealing for information after two vans were stolen from a yard in Northiam.

Officers are keen to identify the two people pictured in relation to the incident, which police said occurred at Ben Lilly Ltd, in Station Road, just before 9pm on Tuesday, March 19.

Another one of the stolen vans. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-190104-151532001

The two stolen vehicles are described as follows:

• YP60 WOA: Short wheelbase white Ford Transit with a low roof. It has a distinctive front grill which is painted white.

• YR11 YJE: Long wheelbase white Ford Transit with a high roof. It has windows in the rear of the van and contains equipment including a microwave, a water heater, a hand basin and hand sanitiser.

Police are urging anyone who saw what happened, specifically two men being dropped off in the area or the two vans being driven away, to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 832 of 20/03.