Vehicle pursued through Hastings and St Leonards collides with pedestrian

Two people have been arrested following a collision involving a pedestrian in St Leonards.

Officers were patrolling in a marked police car along Robertson Street, St Leonards, at around 2.25am on Monday (July 1) when they saw another vehicle driving away from the location at speed.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it collided with a wall and a pedestrian in Warrior Square, said police.

The pedestrian, a man in his late 20s, suffered bruising and a broken thumb and was taken to Conquest Hospital.

Two people were detained by police after the occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee from the scene.

A police spokesman said: “A 28-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

“A 20-year-old woman from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs. She was taken to hospital for treatment where she currently remains under police supervision.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to report it to police either online or call 101 quoting Operation Fawdon.”

A spokesman for the South Coast Ambulance Service said crews were called at approximately 2.30am on Monday (July 1) to reports of a person hit by a vehicle in Warrior Square.

He said a second patient was also assessed at the scene.

He added: “Both patients were treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”

