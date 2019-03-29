Virgin Media customers targeted in new scam

Scammers are targeting Virgin Media customers in an attempt to access confidential details.

Action Fraud says it has received dozens of reports about fake emails that purport to be from Virgin Media.

Customers are receiving emails like this from scammers

The emails threaten the recipient with ‘automatic disconnection’ due to ‘invalid billing information’.

The links in the emails lead to genuine-looking phishing websites that are designed to steal your Virgin Media account login details.

Action Fraud says: “Don’t click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails, and never respond to messages that ask for your personal or financial details.”

For more information on how to stay secure online, visit www.cyberaware.gov.uk