Westfield cocaine and cannabis dealer jailed

A Westfield man has been jailed for supplying crack cocaine and cannabis, according to police.

Allan Finn, 32, a window cleaner, had denied the charges but on Wednesday, June 12, he was found guilty following a two-day trial at Lewes Crown Court.

He was sentenced to six years for the cocaine offence and three years for the cannabis offence, to run concurrently.

Police said a further nine weeks, previously suspended, was added for driving while disqualified. Orders were made for collection of a victim surcharge, and forfeiture and destruction of the confiscated drugs.

Finn had been stopped by police in Robertson Street, Hastings, during the early hours of July 15, 2017.

He claimed that cocaine and cannabis found in his possession were for personal use.

But examination of his mobile phone showed Finn was involved in the sale of cannabis and crack cocaine at levels consistent with wholesale supply, police added.

Detective Sergeant Chris Milner, who led the investigation, said: “This sentence not only takes into account Finn’s history of being involved in the supply of class A and B drugs, but also reflects the level at which he was operating.

“The supply of crack cocaine and cannabis has far-reaching consequences. These are drugs that cause harm not only through their usage, but from the associated theft and violent offences that often support the purchase of the drugs.

“There is also the impact on local residents and the burden it places on health, social care and the emergency services.”

A police spokesman said officers work to combat illegal drugs in Sussex under the ‘Fortress’ brand, launched to encompass all drug-harm reduction work.

Anyone with information about suspected illicit drug activity in their community can report details online or call 101, quoting Operation Fortress.

Alternatively details can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers or by phoning 0800 555 111.

