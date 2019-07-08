Westfield man carried out sustained assault on woman when child was present

A Westfield man narrowly avoided a prison sentence after assaulting a woman when a child was present according to a court document.

Thomas Hyde, 27, of Geary Place, Westfield, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her.

The offence took place at Westfield on May 10.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court also made a restraining order and ordered him to pay £350 in compensation.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it was ‘a sustained assault with a child present’ and because of his history of violence and previous convictions.

