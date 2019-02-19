Westfield man must work unpaid after admitting intent to supply illegal drug

A Westfield man must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply, police said.

Lee Keith Foley, 39, of Moor Lane, Westfield, admitted to possessing 208 grammes of cannabis at Hastings Magistrates’ Court, police said.

The court heard Foley was caught with the Class B controlled drug in his Vauxhall Vivaro panel van when it was searched by police on February 27 last year.

Police said he was given credit for admitting the offence at a hearing on February 6 this year.

Justices told Foley the seized drug would be forfeited and destroyed, police added.

In addition to the community order requiring him to work 180 hours unpaid, he was told he must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs, a police spokesman confirmed.

