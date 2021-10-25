Why did police seal off a public garden near Hastings seafront yesterday?

Around eight officers were seen searching bushes and shrubs in the sunken garden in Robertson Terrace at around 4pm.

Some carried garden hoes and spades.

There was a police van and police car at the scene.

Police search garden near Robertson Terrace, Hastings SUS-211025-094817001

Two officers also searched a nearby public, sunken garden in Carlisle Parade.

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

