Why did police seal off a public garden near Hastings seafront yesterday?
Police sealed off a small, historic garden near the seafront in Hastings yesterday afternoon (Sunday, October 24).
Monday, 25th October 2021, 10:03 am
Updated
Monday, 25th October 2021, 10:46 am
Around eight officers were seen searching bushes and shrubs in the sunken garden in Robertson Terrace at around 4pm.
Some carried garden hoes and spades.
There was a police van and police car at the scene.
Two officers also searched a nearby public, sunken garden in Carlisle Parade.
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.