Woman, 23, assaulted by group of people on St Leonards seafront

Police are investigating a late-night incident in a which a 23-year-old woman was assaulted by a group of people in St Leonards.

The assault happened in Bottle Alley, St Leonards, on Saturday (October 5) between 11pm and midnight.

The 23-year-old woman, who police said is local to the area, was assaulted by a group of people.

The victim attended Conquest Hospital for treatment to cuts and bruises following the incident.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have other relevant information, is asked to contact Sussex Police online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/) or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1558 of 05/10.

Alternatively witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org, telephone 0800 555111.