Woman arrested after Bexhill burglary ends with police pursuit

A 31-year-old woman was arrested after reports of a burglary in Bexhill, according to police.

At about 11.03pm on Wednesday (April 17), police received a report of a burglary in progress at Bexhill Vape Company, in St Leonards Road, Bexhill.

Police said one person has been arrested

A small blue car was reported to have been loaded with goods stolen from the premises, being making off from the scene, police said.

According to police, attending officers quickly located a vehicle matching its description in the area, and it was pursued onto the A259 Marsh Road.

The car – a Citroen Saxo – was lost sight of but then found abandoned in Hankham Street, Hankham, police added.

Further police units attended and carried out a search of the area, and a woman was arrested at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “A 31-year-old woman, of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a vehicle and failing to stop when required by police, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

