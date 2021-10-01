Woman assaulted near Hastings Wetherspoon pub - police want to speak to these people
Police have released these images of people they would like to speak in connection to an assault in Hastings town centre.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 1:44 pm
Updated
Friday, 1st October 2021, 1:56 pm
A 37-year-old woman was reported being involved in an altercation with a group of people outside a JD Wetherspoon pub in Havelock Road at around 3.45am last Friday (September 24).
Police said she was pushed over and suffered a fractured arm that required hospital treatment.
Anybody who recognises the people in these pictures or has any information which could help with the investigation can contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 170 of 24/09.