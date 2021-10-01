Woman assaulted near Hastings Wetherspoon pub - police want to speak to these people

A 37-year-old woman was reported being involved in an altercation with a group of people outside a JD Wetherspoon pub in Havelock Road at around 3.45am last Friday (September 24).

Police said she was pushed over and suffered a fractured arm that required hospital treatment.

Sussex Police has released this image of people they would like to speak to in regard to an incident on September 24 in Hastings town centre SUS-210110-133703001

Anybody who recognises the people in these pictures or has any information which could help with the investigation can contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 170 of 24/09.

