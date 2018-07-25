Woman banned from roads for drink-driving

A woman from Etchingham was among 161 people arrested in Sussex during a month-long crackdown on drink and drug driving.

Stella Cole, 61, unemployed, of Burwash Common, Etchingham, was arrested on the A22 at Hailsham on June 22 and charged with driving with 74mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, police said.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 11, she was disqualified from driving for 18 months. She was also ordered to pay a £400 fine, £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

Surrey and Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers ran from June 14 to July 15.

The 161 arrests were in addition to the 195 made during the 2017 Christmas campaign and 150 during the summer 2017 campaign.

Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry said: “We are hugely disappointed but not surprised by these latest statistics. Unfortunately, despite our repeated messaging around the risks of driving under the influence of drink or drugs, there will always be a minority who ignore our advice.

“Drink and drug-driving is stupid and irresponsible, and offenders will often express their regret and remorse at what they have done. However, they shouldn’t have done it in the first place, and should count themselves lucky to still be alive. Drink and drugs seriously impair your ability to drive, and this is one of the four major contributory factors of serious injury and fatal collisions in Surrey and Sussex.

“Common excuses include ‘it was only a short drive home’ and ‘I felt fine to drive’, but ultimately there is no excuse. If you’re fortunate enough to be caught – and not killed – after drink or drug-driving, you will be dealt with robustly.”