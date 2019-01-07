Woman charged after Hastings Pier owner’s car damaged in Eastbourne

A woman has been charged after a gold coloured Mercedes belonging to the owner of Hastings Pier was damaged in Eastbourne.

Officers were called to Grand Parade, Eastbourne, outside the Albany Lions Hotel, at 12.45am on Friday (January 4).

Police found damage had been caused to the roof, front, offside and boot of a parked unattended gold coloured AMK Mercedes saloon in adjacent Burlington Place.

A woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing the damage.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar, the owner of Hastings Pier as well as Eastbourne Pier, confirmed the damaged vehicle belonged to him.

In a statement, he said: “I am very saddened and disappointed by this act of vandalism, this car is one of the most photographed cars in East Sussex and brings many smiles to many people who like to take photos with the car.

“My car will be repaired.”

Police said Victoria Light, a 23-year-old receptionist, of Bowley Road, Hailsham, had been charged with causing criminal damage and bailed to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on February 6.

