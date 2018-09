A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after an ‘incident’ at a flat last night.

Officers were called to a flat in Battle Road in St Leonards at 4.35pm, according to Sussex Police.

The force said the woman was ‘arrested following an incident’ at the address.

A 20-year-old woman from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and she remains in custody, police confirmed this morning.