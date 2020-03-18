Woman sexually assaulted in Hastings

A woman was sexually assaulted in Hastings town centre.

Police have today launched an appeal and would like to speak to this man who may hold vital information.

Police have released an image of the man they want to speak to. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-200318-173223001

A woman was stood outside a cinema in Queens Road, Hastings, around 8.20pm on Saturday, February 22, when she was approached by a man.

Police said the man said his name was Eddy then proceeded to stroke her arm, kissed her face and then kissed her on the lips.

The victim ran away from the suspect unharmed.

Police said the suspect is described as Asian, in his mid-20s, with dark black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or recognises the man in the picture, report online or call 101, quoting reference 1326 of 23/02.