Woman stopped in Hastings ‘in possession of 200 wraps of suspected class A drugs’

Plain clothes officers patrolling Hastings town centre stopped a woman who was found to be in possession of more than 200 wraps of suspected class A drugs, the force has confirmed.
Police said officers have been out in the town conducting plain clothes patrols to target local drug dealers.
A Hastings Police spokesman said: “A female was stopped searched by officers and found in to be in possession of over 200 wraps of suspected class A drugs.
“These have been seized and she is under investigation for possession with intent to supply a controlled substance.
“Each day Sussex police deploy plain clothes police officers in hot spots throughout the county.”
