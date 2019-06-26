Woman stopped in Hastings ‘in possession of 200 wraps of suspected class A drugs’

Plain clothes officers patrolling Hastings town centre stopped a woman who was found to be in possession of more than 200 wraps of suspected class A drugs, the force has confirmed.

Police said officers have been out in the town conducting plain clothes patrols to target local drug dealers.

A Hastings Police spokesman said: “A female was stopped searched by officers and found in to be in possession of over 200 wraps of suspected class A drugs.

“These have been seized and she is under investigation for possession with intent to supply a controlled substance.

“Each day Sussex police deploy plain clothes police officers in hot spots throughout the county.”

