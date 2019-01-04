Woman threatened in attempted dog theft on Sussex street

A woman said she was threatened in the street by two men who attempted to steal her dog in Sussex yesterday (January 3).

A warning was put out on Facebook after the incident near Race Hill and shared by groups including My Dog Daycare and Sussex Crimewatch.

The attempted dog theft took place on Swanborough Drive, Brighton (Credit: Google Street View)

She was walking her German Shepherd in Swanborough Drive, Brighton at 12.45pm, when she was approached by two men.

She told the Brighton & Hove Independent: “I was out walking my dog, I was approached by two men. At first they said ‘can I stroke your dog?’

“I said of course, but she will jump up.

“Then they said how old is she, I said she’s 19 months.

“As he came to stroke her he grabbed the lead and her collar. He said ‘give me your dog.’

“The other man came round and grabbed me. My dog could see I was panicking and she bit his arm.

“I managed to get away, I called my dog and we ran down the hill.

“Then they disappeared.

“One of them said if I did not give my dog to them he was going to stab me. I did not see a knife.”

She described one of the men as ginger and quite skinny and the second man as large build, dark haired, with curly hair but shaved on the sides.

Witnesses should contact police on 101 with the reference 470 03/01.

Sussex Police has been contacted for comment.