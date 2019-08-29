Youth aged 16 charged with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Hastings and having a knife

A 16 year old youth from Bedfordshire has been charged with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Hastings and having a knife in public according to a court document.

The youth from Bedfordshire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and being in possession of a knife in a public place.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at St Leonards, in March. The offences were referred to Bedfordshire Youth Court to be dealt with.

