Curtain’s up on Streets of Bexhill theatre fest

The streets of Bexhill took on a new lease of life last weekend when a fun packed, energetic theatre festival came to town.

The free event, called Streets of Bexhill was developed and supported by local production company 18 Hours and took place in Devonshire Square and Devonshire Road on Saturday June 2.

With support from the Arts Council and Rother District Council the festival brought national profile street performers and entertainers to Bexhill.

The streets of Bexhill were animated by the outrageously funny L’Hotel by Circo Rum Ba Ba - the ‘smallest hotel in the world’. Delivered by an all women circus group with their blend of slapstick, circuscrobatics and disguise – involving local audience participation. The kit-bags on the travelling mule opened to reveal magical miniature puppet shows from Kit and Caboodle by Thingumajig Theatre.

Granny Turismo - the world’s only Shopping Trolley Dance Display Team - arrived on their suped-up shopping trolleys and Mandy Curtis, of 18 Hours says they went down a storm. “The Bexhill audience danced along and claimed prizes from the grannies,” she said.

“In what was their first ever public showing, students from Glyne Gap entertained audiences with their take on a French café scenario involving several baguettes. The group had been rehearsing weekly in the lead up supported by local company Inside Out. “Dolly Delicious was also out and about on her stilts and the Section 5 Drummers spent a long afternoon around the town.”

Mandy said for a first time event the festival, which they hope will be an annual event, was a great success.

“We were overwhelmed by the public’s response to the performances and hope we can bring even more to Bexhill again next year.”

For more information visit the website at: www.18hours.org.uk.