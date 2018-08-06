Cyclists invited to 1066 Country Ride

Following its huge success in 2017, the 1066 Cycle Club will be holding another ‘1066 Country Ride’ on Sunday, August 19.

The event is organised by the 1066 Cycle Club from the Battle, Hastings and Bexhill areas.

Chairwoman of 1066 Cycle Club, Sue Burton says this is a major cycling event in East Sussex and all cyclists are invited to take part in the scenic ride.

“The 1066 Country Ride is a scenic ride for cyclists of all abilities,” she said.

“The distances are 30 km (19 miles) and 60 km (37 miles), starting and finishing in Battle.

“Riders can enjoy quiet leafy lanes and beautiful Sussex countryside.

“The event is not competitive or timed, although some cyclists will want to achieve a good average speed.

“Medals will be awarded to riders completing either distance successfully.

“The usual hot and cold drinks and refreshments will be available and there will be a feed station part way round.

“The event is being held to increase awareness and help raise funds for the proposed Battle Health Pathway, a community project to encourage all members of the community to exercise, walk, run and cycle. Places are limited, so early booking is advisable.”

To take part visit: http://1066cycleclub.org.uk/1066-country-ride