Death of Rainbow presenter evokes childhood memories for people in Hastings and Rother

The death of Rainbow presenter Geoffrey Hayes at the age of 76 has given rise to a wave of nostalgia across Hastings and Rother with many turning to social media to share their childhood memories of the cult TV show.

Hayes, the relentlessly cheery adult in the room in the TV show, which ran for more than 1,000 episodes between 1974 and 1992.

He was known for Keeping puppets, Bungle, Zippy and George in order while dressed in colourful outfits such as floral shirts or yellow dungarees Hayes was surrounded by his family when he died in hospital from pneumonia on September 30.

Among those posting memories and condolences on Facebook were Chris Grace, who commented: “Another childhood memory gone to heaven.”

Malcolm Hart added: “I am running out of childhood memories,”

Hastings photographer Andrew Clifton posted “Rest in peace Geoffrey”, while former Hastings College student Simon Walker commented: “So many good memories of this.”