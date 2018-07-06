Delays on Southern rail services following Thursday’s major signalling fault

Following yesterday’s (Thursday July 5) major rail problems into London Victoria due to a signalling fault, Southern says all lines have been re-opened and it expects ‘a good service will be operating by 10am’.

Until then trains may continue to be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

The advice from Southern is: “Please continue to travel as usual this morning. If you have an advance ticket dated for Thursday 05 July 2018, you are permitted to use this for travel today, Friday 06 July 2018.

“To assist you in reaching your destination, Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express tickets are valid for travel on the following services:

“Mutually across Southern, Gatwick Express and Thameslink via any reasonable route

“South Western Railway between Portsmouth, Southampton, Dorking and London Waterloo

“Southeastern between Hastings, Ashford International and London Charing Cross / London Cannon Street

“Tramlink between Wimbledon, Croydon and Beckenham Junction

“London Underground between London Victoria, London Blackfriars and London Bridge”

An incident near Chichester this morning is also causing delays to services.

Yesterday’s fault was caused by a power outage to the signalling system and resulted in a complete loss of signalling between Balham and Norbury, affecting trains running to and from London Victoria and Sutton via Wimbledon.

During yesterday’s signalling failure, trains were diverted via alternative routes including through Crystal Palace and London Bridge.

In addition to this, a high number of trains were cancelled or terminated earlier than usual, and this has resulted in trains being displaced overnight at different locations across the Govia Thameslink Railway network.

As a result of this, trains this morning may be subject to short formations and cancellations whilst Southern and Thameslink work to get things back to where they need to be.