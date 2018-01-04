Dicko ditches the booze for month to raise great sum for Macmillan

Popular Rye man Rob Dixon, who is affectionately known as Dicko, braved an alcohol free month to raise £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Dicko’s challenge was to carry out Go Sober for October, which meant giving up any alcohol for that month.

Friend Carl Turner, who is Head Coach at Rye Town Boxing Club, said: “Even under ever increasing pressure from peers to succumb to an alcoholic beverage, Dicko dug to deep and sailed through the challenge.

“Another impressing element of the challenge was Dicko’s relentless efforts to ensure a vast amount of people sponsored his worthy cause and his dedication to the cause saw him achieve his £1,000 target.”

Dicko said, “I want to say a massive thank you to Amanda Bryant of The Cock Inn, Peasmarsh, Steve and Lisa Tindall of the Kings Head, Rye and to all customers of both venues for their masses of support and sponsorship.”

Fundraising Officer of Macmillian Cancer Support Emma Grant said: “We can’t thank Rob and all his supporters enough for the amazing total raised. “Last year 620 local people were awarded Macmillan grants to help with the costs of cancer.

“The £1,000 Rob raised could help so many more local families in a similar way this year.”

Carl Turner added: “This was a sterling effort by a kind hearted local man. Well Done Dicko!”

For more information on Macmillan Cancer Support and its work, visit their website at www.macmillan.org.uk.