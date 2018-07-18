Dinosaurs descend on Hastings aquarium

A huge Tyrannosaurus Rex is set to descend on Blue Reef Aquarium during the summer holidays.

On Wednesday, August 15, guests to the Rock-a-Nore Road attraction will be able to get up close and personal with the beast between 10-3pm.

The impressive four metre animatronic dinosaur, known as Pete, will also be bringing a selection of baby dinos – Rita, Bob and Alan. The dino crèche features Alan the lazy Velociraptor, Bob the new-born Triceratops and Rita the baby T Rex. Pete will be walking around the attraction and will be available for photos with visitors.

Rachel Fiveash, Sales and Marketing Executive, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming Pete and the gang back again this summer holiday. Pete was extremely popular with our guests when he visited us in April and we can’t wait to see the children’s reactions when they come face to face with a T Rex!”

Visitors can also enjoy the real life reptiles in the aquarium’s Jungle Room as well taking a journey under the sea with the huge variety of marine life at the attraction.

Visit: www.bluereefaquarium.co.uk/hastings.