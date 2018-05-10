Disabled charity finds new home

Disabled adults who were left without a vital life-line when Rye charity ARRCC closed unexpectedly are celebrating after finding a new home.

Irna Mortlock, who worked for ARRCC, swung into action following the closure, establishing a new not for profit organisation called Encompass Care to fill the void that ARRCC had left.

But the new organisation was in desperate need of a new home.

Now Encompass has been offered Tilling Green Community Centre on Thursdays.

A delighted Irna said: “It is perfect, there is a fully equipped kitchen and a garden for clients to use.

There are also good transport connections and shops nearby.

It’s a great relief for us to have a fresh start. We needed a new home to be able to continue to offer a safe, friendly and interesting day.

We aim to offer social gatherings, arts, workshops, therapies and outings Any previous members from ARRCC are very welcome to come along and join us.”

Irna added: “Local support and offers of funding have been amazing.

“The former ARRCC members told me that they need stability and familiarity to build their confidence.

“Some have been friends for many years - in some cases 18 years.

“Their partners and carers desperately need their respite.

ARRCC, which stood for Activities Rehabilitation and Respite Care Centre, was a charity that provided activities and respite for disabled adults and their carers, enabling them to take part in everything from art lessons, gardening, fishing trips and even carriage driving.

The charity, which was based at Rye Creative Centre, in the former Freda Gardham School, appeared to go from strength to strength, opening a shop in Rye and running a furniture service.

But it closed in April after going into liquidation.

ARRCC was originally based at Rye Hospital but moved to the Creative Centre around nine years ago.

The charity was well supported in the town by local people, as well as a number of previous Rye Mayors.

Having permanent premises means that Encompass Care can apply for charitable status and hopefully be eligible for funding from the local authority.

