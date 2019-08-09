Disappointment as Bexhill Carnival was cancelled

From: Paul Lendon, Bexhill Sussex Day champion, Buxton Drive, Bexhill

I feel really sorry for the Bexhill Carnival committee that they had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year’s carnival.

This was particularly disappointing after the weather we have experienced recently.

It was even more frustrating when the next day was fine, allowing the excellent MotoFest to take place, which has also suffered from the weather in previous years.

Looking forward to next year’s Carnival when it will also be Olympic year – now that could be a theme!