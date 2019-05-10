‘Disaster’ doesn’t seem all that bad

From: Paul Minter, Constable Way, Bexhill

As a floating voter I found the commentators opinions on the local election results rather interesting. A disaster for the Conservative Party because of their failure nationally to deliver Brexit. Let’s look at the results.

Conservatives 3,559 seats, despite losing 1,335 seats, more than the Labour Party, the Liberal Democrats and UKIP added together! Those three parties only managed 3,402 seats between them!

The Conservatives lost control of 49 councils, now with control of 93. Again more than Labour, Liberal Democrats and UKIP combined, who can together claim only 78. If having more seats and councils than their rivals combined is a bad night for the Conservatives, I guess those rival parties will want the doom and gloom of the Conservatives themselves very soon.