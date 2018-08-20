Disruption at Gatwick Airport after ‘IT issue’

Staff at Gatwick Airport are being forced to write departure times on whiteboards after an issue with its systems this morning (August 20)

The airport said a problem had arisen with its IT provider Vodafone which had led to the flight information not being displayed correctly.

Disruption is being caused to passengers who have shared photos of staff writing departure times on whiteboards on social media.

On Twitter a spokesman for Gatwick said: “Due to an ongoing issue with Vodafone - an IT provider for the airport - our flight information screens are not displaying correctly. Please use the temporary flight boards in the departure lounges or listen for airline flight announcements.

“We expect Vodafone to resolve the issue soon and would like to apologise to passengers for any inconvenience.”