Dog attacks and kills lambs on Battle farm

A number of lambs were killed after being attacked by a dog on a farm in Battle.

The incident happened early on Saturday, April 7 at Saxon Hill Farm.

Police were called to the scene.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a farm in North Trade Road, Battle, on Saturday, April 7 at about 7.35am after a Husky type dog had got into a field and killed a number of lambs.

“Prior to the call, a neighbour with the permission of the sheep owner, had tried to remove the dog but it continued to attack the lambs, so he shot it dead.

“Around eight lambs and two sheep were killed after being attacked by the dog.

“The dog owner has been traced and has apologised for the damage caused by his dog and agreed the actions taken by the neighbour to shoot it were reasonable in the circumstances.”