Dog walker sends message to ‘selfish’ fly-tippers after rubbish dumped in Rye woodland

A dog walker has told fly-tippers to stop being ‘so selfish’ after more than 60 used wet wipes and empty syringe packets were dumped in a woodland in Rye.

Tim Bowen, who lives in St Leonards, said he went running with his dog when he found the rubbish at the entrance to Blackland Wood – a small woodland in Moore’s Lane between Beckley and Broad Oak.

Tim Bowen said used wet wipes and empty packaging for syringes were dumped in Blackland Wood

The 68-year-old cleared the rubbish but said there is still plenty lying about.

He added: “When I first saw the items, I thought it was rubbish left over from a picnic but I counted about 60 wet wipes and lots of empty packaging which used to contain syringes. It was as though someone had gone along with bags of the stuff.

“These items contain plastics which take up to 100 years to break down in the sea let alone on land.

“My message (to the people dumping the rubbish) would be to not be so selfish – it is the epitome of ignorance.

“I can imagine these same people going back there and complaining that there is loads of rubbish in the area.

“I cleared it because I could not stand how it looked.”

Mr Bowen said this is not the first time something like this has happened.

A couple of weeks previously another passing visitor dumped several black bags full of ‘rotting butcher’s bones’ at the same spot, according to Mr Bowen.

He added: “The bin bags were dumped and left to rot and eventually they stank.

“These people are clearly too idle or ignorant to dispose of their rubbish responsibly and selfishly dump it in locations used by more responsible citizens for recreation.”