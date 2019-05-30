Dozens drop-in to learn more about new Rye Harbour Discovery Centre

Tor Lawrence, CEO of Sussex Wildlife Trust, hosted a drop-in event for anyone interested in asking questions about the Rye Harbour Discovery Centre project.

The Discovery Centre is a joint project between Sussex Wildlife Trust and the Friends of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, with the aim of transforming people’s engagement with the natural environment and wider heritage of the nature reserve.

Tor and a number of other key people involved with the project were available to welcome members of the public at Rye Harbour Sailing Club. The panel included some of the Baxall Construction team, Dr Barry Yates, manager of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, project manager Steve Gilbert, Alan Martin from the Friends of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve and appeal director Kim Deshayes.

RELATED STORIES:

• Work begins on new Discovery Centre at Rye Harbour Nature Reserve

• Huge boost for project set to deliver new Discovery Centre

A number of plans and images of what the centre will look like were available for viewing. A total of 56 people came to the event – some from Rye Harbour Village, a few from further afield – and feedback included ‘we learnt a lot’, ‘we’re looking forward to seeing it’ and ‘sounds great’.

Tor Lawrence said: “Overall, we feel it was a successful event and we’d like to thank everyone who took the time to attend. We were asked a variety of interesting and pertinent questions, and we also listened to some concerns. We appreciated Baxall Construction staff’s professionalism and detailed support with a range of building related questions.”

Councillor Sally-Ann Hart also attended the event, and volunteer Anne Yates provided refreshments.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Discovery Centre can request a monthly newsletter to keep them posted about build news, sightings of some of the outstanding wildlife at the reserve, and ways to donate to the appeal. Visit ryeharbourdiscoverycentre.org.uk for more details.

READ MORE:

• Plans for £8m Rock Channel redevelopment scheme in Rye submitted to council

• Historic tapestry with Battle of Hastings theme to be displayed in Rye