Dozens paint pebbles at Rye Museum for lifeboat tragedy memorial

Rye Museum was buzzing with creativity on Monday, February 18 with 62 adults and 59 children painting pebbles

November 15, 2018, marked the 90th anniversary of the Mary Stanford disaster which claimed the lives of all 17 gallant crew on board the Rye Harbour lifeboat.

Pebble painting at Rye Museum. Photo by Kt Bruce. SUS-190220-131941001

To mark the occasion within the village, an idea was born to get local people to paint a nautical design on a pebble; when enough were painted, a colourful memorial pavement would be created.

Kt Bruce, Rye Harbour RNLI’s volunteer press officer and the brains behind the project, said: “There have been five workshops so far and everyone wants to be part of this community project.

“It is wonderful to see so many groups, societies and schools wanting to be involved. It shows that the disaster is still very close to the heart of the community.

“Many families directly descended from the lost crew still live in the village or nearby and it will be wonderful for them and others to see such a colourful display.”

Oscar, Matilda and family join in the fun. Photo by Kt Bruce.

Local businesses are supporting this project and this week, David Bookless presented Kt with a cheque for £102 on behalf of Rye Conservation Society, while Priscilla Ryan generously gave a £100 cheque. This money will help to cover the cost of the paints, varnish and brushes, and will also be used to create a memorial plaque explaining the project. £100 donations have also been received from both Rastrum Ltd and Atlas Business Park.

It is hoped to have all the pebbles in place by October or November this year when there will be a grand opening.

Heather Stevenson, director of Rye Museum, said: “It was a great joy to see so many people coming through the doors of the museum.

“By the end of the afternoon there was a fantastic array of painted pebbles to be seen and a lot of happy children and parents. The museum would like to thank Kt Bruce, as well as the various sponsors, and such a great turnout of children and their parents. Thank you to all who attended and to the museum volunteers for assisting. This was a worthwhile project perhaps to be repeated at the museum in the summer holidays.”

L-R: Tony Edwards, Kt Bruce, Priscilla Ryan, David Bookless and Heather Stevenson. SUS-190220-131930001

Read more:

Mary Stanford disaster: Remembering lifeboat tragedy 90 years on

Pebble painting starts for Mary Stanford memorial

Kayla with her painted pebble at Rye Museum. Photo by Kt Bruce. SUS-190220-131952001