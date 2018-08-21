Dragon Boat Festival at Bewl Water

The annual Funraisers Dragon Boat Festival takes place at Bewl Water on Saturday, September 8.

This will be the 21st anniversary for Festival. Last year’s event saw more than 1,000 people competing, raising £107,000 for 50 different charities. Since the event began in 1998 approximately £2.7million has been raised.

Dragonboat Race at Bewl Water SUS-180821-120049001

The first race of the day commences at 10am, finishing around 4pm with the 10-boat grand final. Teams of 16 paddlers, including a drummer, set out on the water in Chinese-style Dragon Boats as they prepare to compete in the 250 metre course.

The race is organised by Dragon Boat Events Ltd who provide the boats, helms, safety equipment, buoyancy aids and rescue boats.

A spokesperson said: “All abilities are welcome to participate, you don’t have to be skilled; it is all about teamwork and having fun whilst raising money for a good cause. Each team choose their own charity and all money raised will go to the charity of choice. The event is also a great day out for spectators. There’s plenty to see and do. Along with supporting teams out on the water, there will be tents and marquees selling cakes and other goodies. Bewl Water will also be hosting its usual activities of cycling, laser challenge, mini golf and much more.”

The Waterfront Café will serve refreshments throughout the day, and The Boat House Bistro will serve home cooked meals after the event.

The event is free to attend. Parking £3. For more information visit https://www.funraisers.org.uk/index.php/the-event or www.bewlwater.co.uk