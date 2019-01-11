Dress up your dog to gain free admission to a Hastings attraction this Sunday

The True Crime Museum at White Rock, Hastings, is taking part in national Dress Up Your Dog Day on Sunday January 13 from 10am - 5pm.

The museum, which is set in caves under the White Rock, is offering free entry for each person with a dressed up dog and will be offering complementary doggy treat as well as mug shot photos so you can admire your pet on the Mug Shot Wall.

Last year’s canine event at the museum proved hugely popular with local dog lovers, who turned out in force to shame the naughty behaviour of their pets.

Dogs should be on a short lead in museum.

There will be some great photo opportunities at the Museum’s ‘Dog Mug Shot Wall’.

Museum curator, Joel Griggs said: “Our attraction has proved popular with dog owners, especially as many neighbouring businesses are also dog friendly, such as the White Rock Hotel and Mungos Cafe.

“We encourage people to bring down their dogs and experience a great day out with the whole family.”

If you are looking for an alternative Valentine’s Day event in February, the museum is holding a special Date Night event with ‘Love and Death’ tours and free bubbly on offer.

For more on the True Crime Museum and its forthcoming events, visit the website at: www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk.

